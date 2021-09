Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 17:41 Hits: 0

Following a decade of appalling suffering and losses in Syria, and amid a current period of relative calm, now is the time to push for a political process to end the fighting, UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen told the Security Council on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/09/1101512