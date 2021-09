Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 00:00 Hits: 6

Driven by his own experience of displacement, Ameen Jubran and his team kept providing shelter and hope to Yemenis fleeing their homes even as fighting reached its peak.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/9/614c7f9d9/yemenis-helping-rebuild-lives-conflicts-frontlines-win-2021-nansen-award.html