Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 07:20 Hits: 6

The Jeel Albena Association for Humanitarian Development, a Yemeni humanitarian organization that has supported tens of thousands of people caught up in the country’s conflict, is the winner of the 2021 UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award.

