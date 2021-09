Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 00:00 Hits: 6

Doctor Saleema Rehman is the regional winner for Asia for UNHCR's annual Nansen Refugee Award for her dedication to promoting girls' education in her community and for her contribution to Pakistan's COVID-19 response.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/9/614c7fe04/afghan-refugee-doctor-dares-women-girls-dream.html