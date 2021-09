Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 19:17 Hits: 2

In his speech to the high-level debate at the UN General Assembly on Monday, Fayssal Mekdad, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to combat terrorism and aim to ‘restore security and stability’.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/09/1101442