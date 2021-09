Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 13:51 Hits: 6

Almost two years into the COVID-19 crisis, a huge divergence in the recovery is undermining global trust and solidarity, according to a new policy brief on jobs and poverty eradication, outlined by UN chief, António Guterres on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/09/1101502