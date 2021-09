Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 27 September 2021

In his address to the UN General Assembly on Monday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian upheld multilateralism as the key to overcoming global challenges including conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

