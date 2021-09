Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 27 September 2021

Apart from disastrous economic consequences, the COVID-19 pandemic has also amplified the climate and security crisis in the Sahel, said Niger’s Minister of Foreign Affairs during the country’s turn to speak at the UN General Assembly.

