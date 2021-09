Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 22:09 Hits: 1

South Sudan is “ready to turn a new page” towards greater peace, development and prosperity, Vice-President Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior said in her speech in the UN General Assembly on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/09/1101202