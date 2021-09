Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021

Against the backdrop of what he called “a critical time” in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan said on Friday that if the situation there is neglected, “a huge humanitarian crisis” lies ahead.

