Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 20:44 Hits: 3

In his address to the high-level debate at the UN General Assembly on Saturday, Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to democracy, highlighted its great strides in developing and manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines, and warned against “countries with regressive thinking.”

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/09/1101302