Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 21:41 Hits: 15

The Russian Foreign Minister addressed the UN General Assembly on Saturday, calling for a new consensus to uphold the “purposes and principles” of the UN’s founding document, the UN Charter, and a rejection of the Western-backed “Rules Based Order” concept.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/09/1101312