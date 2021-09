Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 22:38 Hits: 7

Top UN officials met in the margins of the 76th General Assembly on Thursday,  with a strong call to action to stamp out gender-based violence (GBV), amid a rise in forced displacement and other humanitarian emergencies around the globe.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/09/1101012