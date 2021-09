Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 01:32 Hits: 17

In his speech to the high-level General Debate at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi called for an end to United States sanctions against his country, describing them as a method of waging war.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/09/1100572