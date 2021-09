Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 01:45 Hits: 13

Despite the heavy impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Somalia has continued on the path to economic reform, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said in a pre-recorded speech to the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/09/1100622