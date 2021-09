Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 15:28 Hits: 8

With humanity on the edge of an abyss, and moving in the wrong direction, the world must wake up, Secretary-General António Guterres said in his keynote address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/09/1100452