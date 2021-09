Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 00:00 Hits: 7

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and are deeply saddened by the deaths of four individuals near the border between Poland and Belarus. The organizations...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/9/6149dec74/unhcr-iom-shocked-dismayed-deaths-near-belarus-poland-border.html