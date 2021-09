Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 19 September 2021 04:10 Hits: 7

Health leaders agree that a world without COVID-19 will not be possible until everyone has equal access to vaccines. More than 4.6 million people have died from the virus since it swept across the globe from the beginning of 2020, but it’s expected that the rate of people dying will slow if more people are vaccinated.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/09/1100192