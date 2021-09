Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 17 September 2021

Unless wealthy nations commit to tackling emissions now, the world is on a “catastrophic pathway” to 2.7-degrees of heating by the end of the century, UN Secretary General António Guterres warned on Friday.

