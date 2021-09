Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 17 September 2021 20:39 Hits: 3

The Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution renewing the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Friday, specifying the importance of “equal and meaningful participation” of women in public life.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/09/1100252