Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 00:00 Hits: 2

Tanitoluwa Adewumi and his family fled violence in Nigeria and ended up in a homeless shelter in New York, where he learned the game that changed their lives.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/7/60f5d8414/meet-young-champion-soaring-top-chess-world.html