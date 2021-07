Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 19:57 Hits: 4

The UN human rights chief on Monday said the apparent widespread use of Pegasus spy software to illegally undermine the rights of those under surveillance, including journalists and politicians, was “extremely alarming” and confirmed “some of the worst fears” surrounding the potential misuse of such technology.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/07/1096142