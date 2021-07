Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 17 July 2021 12:15 Hits: 9

Some 52,000 people have been displaced by flooding in Burundi since March this year, following the rise of waters in Lake Tanganyika in East Africa and most need humanitarian assistance, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/07/1095802