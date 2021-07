Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) will received an additional $135.8 million after signing an agreement with the United States on Saturday establishing shared goals in support of humanitarian assistance, development, and refugee protection.

