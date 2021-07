Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 18:33 Hits: 11

Deaths of migrants travelling by dangerous sea routes to Europe have soared in the first six months of the year. At least 1,146 people died attempting to reach Europe by boat from January to June, the UN migration agency, IOM said on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/07/1095872