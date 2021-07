Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 14:34 Hits: 6

UN humanitarians appealed on Tuesday for far quicker access to Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region, after the first aid trucks in days to reach the local capital, Mekelle, encountered multiple checks delaying their arrival.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/07/1095752