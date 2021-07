Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 15:53 Hits: 15

Job losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic combined with high food prices are making it hard for millions of families to get enough to eat, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/07/1095482