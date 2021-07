Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 19:47 Hits: 4

The UN chief on Monday extended his condolences to the families of those who died in a landslide, which struck the Japanese coastal city of Atami in Shizuoka Prefecture, over the weekend.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/07/1095312