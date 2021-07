Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 02 July 2021 23:53 Hits: 8

Senior UN officials appealed on Friday for immediate and unrestricted humanitarian access to Tigray – and for an end to deadly attacks on aid workers - as the Security Council held its first open meeting on the conflict in the restive northern Ethiopian region.

