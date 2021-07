Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 03 July 2021 04:40 Hits: 8

As a witness to the impacts of Syria’s internal conflict over the last decade, Bassel Al-Madani, a young engineer and former volunteer with the UN, was inspired to set up Entrepioneers 2030, a group that rallies youth to get involved in shaping the future of their country.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/07/1095112