Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 12:52 Hits: 1

UN humanitarians expressed concern on Tuesday at the uncertain situation in Ethiopia's conflict-ravaged Tigray region despite a ceasefire call from the Government, highlighting the ongoing famine-like conditions there and the potential for disease outbreaks.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/06/1094962