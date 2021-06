Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 15:35 Hits: 1

The imminent closure of the last cross-border aid lifeline to northwest Syria must be postponed beyond the 10 July deadline, UN humanitarians said on Friday, noting that no cross-line supplies had reached Idlib from Damascus, in 11 months.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/06/1094782