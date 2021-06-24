The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

COVID pandemic fuelling major increase in drug use worldwide: UN report

COVID pandemic fuelling major increase in drug use worldwide: UN report Around 275 million people used drugs worldwide in the last year of unprecedented upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, up by 22 per cent from 2010. That’s among the key findings of the latest annual report released on Thursday by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), which also provides an overview of global drug markets, as well as their impact on people’s health and livelihoods.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/06/1094672

