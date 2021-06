Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 00:00 Hits: 5

Far-reaching regularization schemes in Colombia and Ecuador are providing a lifeline to Venezuelan refugees and migrants who long to become self-sufficient.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/6/60d2ed814/displaced-venezuelans-regularization-key-building-productive-lives.html