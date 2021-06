Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 21:56 Hits: 14

Sexual violence in conflict “reverberates down generations” and threatens both human and international security, the UN chief said on Thursday in his message for the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/06/1094232