Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 00:00 Hits: 13

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is today urging world leaders to step up their efforts to foster peace, stability and cooperation in order to halt and begin reversing nearly a decade-long trend of surging...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/6/60ca09a74/unhcr-world-leaders-must-act-reverse-trend-soaring-displacement.html