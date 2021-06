Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 16:00 Hits: 19

Migrants working away from their families made significant sacrifices to send money home last year as they did before COVID, UN chief António Guterres said on Wednesday, warning that now is not the time for countries to withdraw their support to these key workers.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/06/1094102