Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 00:00 Hits: 4

This statement is in response to a number of inquiries we have received on the collection of data of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/6/60c85a7b4/news-comment-statement-refugee-registration-data-collection-bangladesh.html