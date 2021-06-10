The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

First Person: Owner of first ‘vegan football club’ scoring sustainable goals

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Hits: 7

First Person: Owner of first ‘vegan football club’ scoring sustainable goals A football club in the west of England has been recognized by the United Nations for its leading role in setting goals to tackle climate change, from planning a low-carbon stadium, to selling only 100 per cent vegan food. Ahead of the kick-off  of the delayed Euro 2020 football competition, owner and chairman, Dale Vince, told UN News that the club aims to be a beacon of sustainability in the sporting world

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/06/1093552

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version