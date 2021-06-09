The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Live Blog 2021: This World Refugee Day, we are stronger together

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Hits: 3

UNHCR Live Blog for World Refugee Day 2021: On June 20, our live blog will highlight celebrations, ceremonies and other events taking place around the globe, marking World Refugee Day. We invite you to celebrate World Refugee Day with us, and honour the more than 80 million people who have been forced to flee war, conflicts and persecution and rebuild their lives far from home.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/latest/2021/6/60ad1e2f4/live-blog-2021-world-refugee-day-stronger-together.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version