Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 00:00 Hits: 1

Despite disruptions and challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 there were also opportunities. Law firms, legal clinics, community empowerment organizations, and lawyers around the world mobilized...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/6/60bf8ad34/global-legal-community-steps-refugees-amid-pandemic-providing-165000-hours.html