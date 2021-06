Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, strongly condemns the latest attack by armed groups that killed at least 138 civilians in Burkina Faso, the deadliest attack since 2015. On 5 June, gunmen attacked the village...

