Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 14:20 Hits: 3

The economic crisis caused by the COVID pandemic is expected to contribute to global unemployment of more than 200 million people next year, with women and youth workers worst-hit, UN labour experts said on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/06/1093182