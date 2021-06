Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 04 June 2021

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and UNHCR, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, welcome the adoption of a resolution and publication of a report in support of refugees by the Parliamentary Assembly...

