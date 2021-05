Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 20:34 Hits: 9

The COVID-19 pandemic is worsening the already difficult situation of older refugees across Latin America, according to a joint assessment published on Wednesday by the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, and the NGO HelpAge International.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/05/1092802