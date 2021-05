Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 00:00 Hits: 3

With 250,000 Iraqis still living in camps after fleeing ISIS, sudden closure of 14 sites in late 2020 forced many to return to destroyed homes and villages lacking basic services.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/5/60af50ce4/returning-iraqis-face-dire-conditions-following-camp-closures.html