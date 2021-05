Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021

Swarm grids, an innovative technology designed to work with renewable energy sources, are bringing reliable electricity to some of the world’s poorest and remote regions for the first time, providing a major boost to the livelihoods of those who live there.

