Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 19:36 Hits: 3

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees has appealed to the Government of the United States to “swiftly lift” the public health-related asylum restrictions that remain in effect at the southern border, and to restore access to asylum for the people “whose lives depend on it”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/05/1092352