Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Women and young people must be part of Africa’s plans to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which is feeding factors driving conflict on the continent, UN Secretary-General told the Security Council on Wednesday.

