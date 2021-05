Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 00:00 Hits: 6

Local marketplaces are helping struggling Bangladeshi farmers sell their produce while rooftop gardens are allowing Rohingya refugees to grow their own food.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/5/60a26da14/pandemic-hit-rohingya-refugees-local-bangladeshis-help-grow-food.html